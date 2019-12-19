Hyderabad

Police book pub-goers for ‘obscene’ activities

The Punjagutta police on Thursday arrested 30 men and women for allegedly indulging in obscene behaviour at a pub.

According to the police, the 21 men and nine women were in two rooms of Lisbon Pub where they were ‘exposing’ their bodies in an indecent manner. The police said that they were allegedly indulging in obscene activities.

After receiving a complaint, the police rushed to the spot and took the 30 persons into custody and booked a case against them.

