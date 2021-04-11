Police book 6,478 cases in one week for mask violation

Narayanpet police fail to book a single case, their counterparts in Jagtial, Wanaparthy and Bhupalpally registered one each

With a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Telangana police are on an intensive enforcement drive to make citizens comply with the ‘Mask On’ rule even as the face mask has been made mandatory by the government. In the past seven days, the police registered ePetty cases against 6,478 erring citizens and slapped a penalty of ₹1,000 on each.

While Narayanpet police failed to register even a single case since April 5 even as coronavirus-positive cases are on the rise in the district, their counterparts in Jagtial, Wanaparthy and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally booked one case each. However, Hyderabad Commissionerate topped the list with 2,030 ePetty cases, followed by commissionerates of Ramagundem (938), Rachakonda (670) and Cyberabad (514).

In semi-urban police commissionerates, Karimnagar and Siddipet, there were just eight and nine cases respectively, while among districts, Sangareddy topped the list with 349 ePetty cases, followed by Kamareddy at 272 cases, and Suryapet at 257 cases for mask rule violation. Police in tribal districts like Adilabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad have registered five, 16, 22, and 48 cases, respectively.

Asked if people from a specific age group or gender were not complying with the ‘mask-on’ rule, a senior police officer said violations were noted across age groups and genders. “It is high time that people realise the necessity of masks for their own safety, safety of their loved ones and fellow countrymen,” he told The Hindu.

The officer, who did not wish to be named, said that the police cannot check every citizen. “They should realise it themselves,” he added.

Recently, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy held a video conference in which he directed all unit heads to intensify the enforcement of mask use in public places.

He asked them to coordinate with the stakeholders in local communities, including residents welfare associations, and officials at the village or ward level to ensure strict implementation of the mask rule. “Involve self-help groups across the State in securing voluntary compliance by local communities. Strict enforcement measures, including prosecuting repeat offenders by registering specific cases, should be taken up all over the State,” Mr. Reddy told the officers.

Awareness under way

Meanwhile, police are also using public address system and conducting rallies to create awareness among people on the usage of mask and how it protects one from contracting the deadly virus.