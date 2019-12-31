Police biased against Cong.: Sravan

Telangana police officers have been acting with bias against the Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, as is evident from the fact that they have allowed political rallies and protests either in support or against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens by AIMIM, BJP and other organisations but have denied the permission to Congress, AICC spokesperson D. Sravan has alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he reiterated the allegation made by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy against Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar that the latter was behaving like a puppet in the hands of TRS and AIMIM.

“Congress is not an extremist organisation and its workers are not terrorists. We are not roaming on the streets holding weapons,” he said.

When the Police Commissioner could allow a demonstration in support of CAA and NRC and a public meeting by AIMIM against the two legislations, reasons for the denial permission to the Congress party’s plan to organise a peaceful rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Ambedkar statue on the Tank Bund are unfathomable, the Congress leader said.

He condemned the “rude behaviour” of the Police Commissioner when Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy sought a clarification from him on the denial of permission to the Congress protest. The Congress party conducted hundreds of rallies and meetings and all of them were totally peaceful. However, Mr. Anjani Kumar had denied permission to “Save India, Save Constitution” protest rally planned by the party, he said.

Alleging that the permission was denied at the instance of ruling TRS party, he suggested Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who criticised Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy for making an issue of denial of permission to the Congress protest, to stay away from the issue.

Mr. Sravan sought to know why Anjani Kumar, belonging to Andhra Pradesh cadre, is still serving in Telangana. “Perhaps, he is continuing in the post as he is serving the interests of the ruling party leaders,” Mr. Sravan alleged.

Hyderabad Congress president Anjan Kumar Yadav, TPCC general secretary Prem Lal and other leaders were present on the occasion.