Police beat up duty-bound power staff at several places

Energy Minister speaks to DGP on over enthusiasm of the police personnel

Police beat up power staff in Nalgonda town while enforcing the lockdown, inviting the intervention of Energy Minister G. Jagdish Reddy and Chairman and Managing Director of transmission and distribution corporations D. Prabhakar Rao.

Over enthusiasm by the police personnel, including officers at some other places across the State, also resulted in several employees of power utilities who were on way to their offices bear the brunt of police excesses including taking lathi blows and foul language, all in the name of enforcing the lockdown, despite the exemption provided to them. The employees’ unions threatened to boycott their duties in case there was no change in the attitude of the police in Nalgonda. Similar incidents were also reported from different parts of Hyderabad. As a measure of protest, the electricity employees stopped power supply in some areas of Nalgonda town, particularly where the police stations are located, for a couple of hours.

Following the incidents of police excesses on electricity employees, Minister Jagadish Reddy spoke to the DGP over phone and asked him to restrain the police from attacking the power staff on way to duties. He also spoke to the Superintendent of Police of Nalgonda A.V. Ranganath and asked him to take steps against recurrence of such incidents.

Mr. D. Prabhakar Rao also appealed to the police to cooperate with the electricity staff stating that they were discharging duties as essential service and their presence was must for uninterrupted power supply during the pandemic situation. CMD of Southern Discom (TSSPDCL) G. Raghuma Reddy asked the power employees to sport/display their identity cards on the way to/return from duties.

Meanwhile, Telangana Electricity Employees Union (1104) Nalgonda zonal secretary N. Venkataiah said the police had been using foul language even with the women (power) employees on their way to offices.