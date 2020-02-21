Police band teams compete

HYDERABAD

21 February 2020 23:57 IST

Various police band teams played music at prominent places such as Charminar, Necklace Road (NTR Gardens) and Secunderabad Railway Station (Bhoiguda), as part of the ongoing 20th All India Police Band Competition, being hosted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) South Central Railway at the Railway Sports Complex.

The competition is on till February 23.

RPF and Maharastra Police teams presented a band display at Secunderabad station, ITBP team performed at Charminar and CRPF team at Necklace Road (NTR Gardens).

