Hyderabad

Police band teams compete

Various police band teams played music at prominent places such as Charminar, Necklace Road (NTR Gardens) and Secunderabad Railway Station (Bhoiguda), as part of the ongoing 20th All India Police Band Competition, being hosted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) South Central Railway at the Railway Sports Complex.

The competition is on till February 23.

RPF and Maharastra Police teams presented a band display at Secunderabad station, ITBP team performed at Charminar and CRPF team at Necklace Road (NTR Gardens).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 1:00:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/police-band-teams-compete/article30883798.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY