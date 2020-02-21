Police band teams compete

Various police band teams played music at prominent places such as Charminar, Necklace Road (NTR Gardens) and Secunderabad Railway Station (Bhoiguda), as part of the ongoing 20th All India Police Band Competition, being hosted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) South Central Railway at the Railway Sports Complex.
The competition is on till February 23.
RPF and Maharastra Police teams presented a band display at Secunderabad station, ITBP team performed at Charminar and CRPF team at Necklace Road (NTR Gardens).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.