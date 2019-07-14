Police avert attack on woman by estranged husband

Rajendra Nagar police aborted a possible attack on a teenager by nabbing her husband who was moving around in suspicious circumstances with a sickle concealed in his trousers on Saturday. The 18-year-old victim from Andhra Pradesh fell in love and got married to Sai Kiran of Moinabad two years ago, inspector G. Suresh said.

“After one year, they developed some differences and got separated. While the girl was living with her mother in Borabanda, Sai Kiran was staying in Rehmat Nagar of Jubilee Hills,” he said. On Saturday morning, locals noticed Sai Kiran and alerted police about his movement in the area as the girl earlier approached the police stating that she faces a threat to her life from him. “Soon, a team rushed to the spot and when subjected to frisking, we found a sickle concealed in his trousers,” Mr. Suresh said, adding that the accused was in an inebriated condition.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, Rajendra Nagar police registered a case against Sai Kiran under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, the teenager had lodged a complaint with the Moinabad police and recently she approached the Jubilee Hills police too.