Police arrests Y.S, Sharmila, shift her to hospital

December 11, 2022 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST

R. Avadhani
YSR Telangana Party founder president Y.S. Sharmila on an indefinite fast for the second day against the alleged denial of permission by the police to resume her “Praja Prasthanam” padayatra, in Warangal district at her party office in Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad on December 10, 2022.

YSR Telangana Party founder president Y.S. Sharmila on an indefinite fast for the second day against the alleged denial of permission by the police to resume her “Praja Prasthanam” padayatra, in Warangal district at her party office in Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad on December 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

In a midnight high drama, the police have arrested YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila in the wee hours of Sunday at 1 a.m. and shifted her to Apollo hospital in Jubilee Hills.

Ms. Sharmila was on indefinite fast at party office at Lotsu Pond since Friday demanding the government to accord permission to resume her ‘padayatra’ and release the arrested party activists.

According to sources, her health deteriorated as she had not consumed water and doctors who examined her suggested shifting her to the hospital.

Doctors from Apollo Hospitals, who were earlier monitoring her health stated that Y.S. Sharmila’s blood pressure and glucose levels have fallen down to alarming levels, and expressed concern over dehydration which could lead to electrolyte imbalance, potent enough to pose danger to her kidneys.

Telangana Police forced media personnel, party leaders and cadres, to move away from the location before she was forcefully shifted out of her location, the party sources claimed.

