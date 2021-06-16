Police arresting Congress cadre during KTR’s visits: Ponnam

Hyderabad

16 June 2021 23:11 IST

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Ponnam Prabhakar has questioned the rationale behind the arrest of all the opposition leaders in Sircilla whenever Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao visits his constituency.

In a statement here, Mr. Prabhakar asked why is the police over-reacting to the Minister’s visit every time by arresting Congress leaders. Is the Minister afraid of his own constituency people, he asked and added that the police was keeping the arrested cadre in the police stations a day in advance of the Minister’s visit.

He said the issue was also brought to the notice of State Humans Rights Commission but the police seem to be least bothered about democratic practices in Telangana.

