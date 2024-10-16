GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest gang of six who kidnapped Hyderabad man

Published - October 16, 2024 12:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of six men who kidnapped a resident from Hyderabad were arrested by the Falaknuma police on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). Five from the group members, along with the victim, Mohd Ali, were traced to Kalaburagi, Karnataka, and brought back to Falaknuma for investigation.

Mohd Hameed, 24, Mohammed Siraj Khan, 42, Amjad Khan, 38, Syed Khaja Sharfuddin alias Syed Ubaid, 24, Mohd Raheem Pasha, 37, and Mohd Shaik Asif, 25, were arrested by the police in Kalaburagi, who were in search of Zubair, the victim’s close friend.

According to the police, Zubair bought a refrigerator and washing machine from Mohd Hameed about two months back for ₹30,000 and disappeared without paying for it.

“Hameed then colluded with his friends and kidnapped Zubair’s close friend Ali on the night of October 13 and harassed him to share Zubair’s whereabouts. When Ali revealed that Zubair was in Kalaburagi at his in-law’s residence, the six took him along with them to find Zubair,” said Inspector K. Adi Reddy.

The incident came to light following a complaint from Ali’s wife Afreen Begum. The Falaknuma police worked closely with the Sultanpur police of Kalaburagi district who intercepted the vehicle, rescued the victim and arrested the first five accused. They were brought to Falaknuma where the sixth associate was also arrested. The gang members allegedly harassed Zubair’s brother as well, and a separate case was booked earlier in this regard, the police said. The six were remanded to judicial custody.

