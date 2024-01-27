Police and family intensify search for Hyderabad teenager missing since January 17

January 27, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 17-year-old resident of Kamalapuri Colony, Hyderabad has been reported missing since January 17, prompting both the police and the family to launch a search for the teenager. As ten days have passed without any leads, they have turned to social media in a collective effort to locate the missing boy.

The youth left home that evening saying he will collect his eye test reports from Challa Eye Hospital near Srinagar Colony, but failed to return. Concerns heightened when calls to the teenager went unanswered, leading the family to trace his vehicle to Big Bazaar, Ameerpet. His mobile phone was discovered inside the vehicle’s storage. Shailesh Kannodia, the father, recounted, “Late in the night, when he did not respond to calls and did not return home, we located his vehicle at Big Bazaar, Ameerpet. We discovered his mobile phone ringing inside the vehicle, prompting us to file a missing complaint at Jubilee Hills police station.”

🚨 URGENT APPEAL: PLEASE locate Jayesh Kanodia 🚨



Jayesh has been missing for 10 days. Last seen Secunderabad Railway Station on Jan 22, 2024. Description: 5'7" tall, lean, fair. Any info, please contact 9246538485 or call 8712568389 PS. Retweets appreciated for wider reach. pic.twitter.com/ebGEhwvSFR — SHO JUBILEE HILLS (@shojubileehills) January 26, 2024

Traced to Shirdi, teenager spotted again in Hyderabad days later

The family, upon inserting the teenager’s SIM card into their phone, discovered a contact for Orange Travels. Upon reaching out to the travel company, they learned that a booking had been made for a trip from Hyderabad to Shirdi by the missing teenager. The family along with a team of police personnel travelled to Shirdi, where, with the assistance of local police, they checked CCTV footage and observed him exiting the Shirdi temple through gate number 4

While part of the family returned to Hyderabad, others have continued the search in Shirdi. In the interim, the teenager returned to Hyderabad on January 22, driving his vehicle from Big Bazaar Ameerpet and parking at Secunderabad Railway Station. CCTV footage from the station indicated that he was last seen on platform number seven, leading authorities to suspect that he may have boarded the Rajkot Express train.

The Jubilee Hills police have registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC and are actively monitoring the situation.