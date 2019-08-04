Police acting on TRS diktat in Owaisi case: BJP

BJP Karimnagar town president Bethi Mahender Reddy has alleged that Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy gave a clean chit to MIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi succumbing to the pressures from the ruling TRS party leaders.

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, Mr. Reddy said the BJP district unit leaders lodged a complaint to the Commissioner of Police against the MIM legislator for making a provocative speech at the party meeting on the night of July 23, but the police official, instead of registering a case, stated that they got the speech translated and took the opinion of legal experts - who claimed that there was no provocative speech or derogatory remarks.

Mr. Reddy demanded that the police disclose the detailed remarks of the legal experts.

He said that the party was forced to approach the court for registration of the criminal case against the MIM legislator as the policemen failed to discharge their duties. Stating that there are several criminal cases against the MIM leader for making provocative statements, he urged the police to register a PD Act against the MIM legislator.

He said that the TRS would also meet the same fate as that of the Congress for supporting MIM in all aspects.