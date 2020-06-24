Police academy director seeks retirement

Senior IPS officer VK Singh on Wednesday applied for voluntary retirement and wrote to the Union Home Secretary. The 1987 batch official, who is currently serving as Director of RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy, requested the government to give him pre-mature retirement from October 2, 2020 — the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of truth and justice.
"I joined Police with great hopes to change the Police system but I think I have failed in my ambitions. The Government of Telangana has also not been much impressed with my services. My advice to better the services in the government also, did not cut much ice," he wrote it in the letter.
"Perhaps my opinion was not considered worth it. I have my considered opinion that I should not be burden on the Government. Government should not be burdened with worthless people," he said.
Further, he said "I feel that my services can be better utilised outside the government service. I want to work for reforms among people and service to the state of Telangana.” So, he said, he decided to go for pre-mature retirement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath