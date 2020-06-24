Police academy director seeks retirement

Senior IPS officer VK Singh on Wednesday applied for voluntary retirement and wrote to the Union Home Secretary. The 1987 batch official, who is currently serving as Director of RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy, requested the government to give him pre-mature retirement from October 2, 2020 — the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of truth and justice.

"I joined Police with great hopes to change the Police system but I think I have failed in my ambitions. The Government of Telangana has also not been much impressed with my services. My advice to better the services in the government also, did not cut much ice," he wrote it in the letter.

"Perhaps my opinion was not considered worth it. I have my considered opinion that I should not be burden on the Government. Government should not be burdened with worthless people," he said.

Further, he said "I feel that my services can be better utilised outside the government service. I want to work for reforms among people and service to the state of Telangana.” So, he said, he decided to go for pre-mature retirement.