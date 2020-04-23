Poetic tribute to virus frontliners

It is a poetic tribute to people who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My idea is to motivate people through poetry and show solidarity to those who are fighting the disease like doctors and nurses. I released the poems in a video format on social media so that the message reaches the world,” says Ramesh Sunkara, a lecturer of a government college at Qutbullapur.

Mr. Sunkara has roped in collaborators to the project from Iran and Canada as a number of people have offered VoiceOver for his poems. “Diane Rusk, Javad Maulai, Krishnaveni Satakopan, Damodar Rao and Tirupathi Reddy recite the Telugu and English poems while a friend did the editing,” says Mr. Sunkara, who plans to add poems on policemen, sanitary workers and others in the frontline battle against the spread of the virus.

“I am planning to bring out an anthology of these poems once the pandemic is over,” says Mr. Sunkara.