PNB’s one stop banking outlet opened in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

05 August 2021 21:11 IST

Punjab National Bank has launched PNB@Ease outlet (EASE Banking Outlet) at Aditya Enclave, near Ameerpet Metro Station in the city.

MD and CEO of the bank CH. S.S.Mallikarjuna Rao, who inaugurated the facility on Thursday, said the outlet will provide ‘one stop experience’ to customers in availing banking and financial services without visiting branch and using the banking features beyond business hours. ATM, bunch note acceptor, account opening kiosk, card issuance kiosk and internet enabled kiosk form part of PNB@Ease outlet.

A release from PNB said the bank also organised a customer meet, for its existing and prospective clients, which was attended by Mr. Rao, promoters and executives of Bharat Biotech and Alakananda Hydro Power MD Prasanna Reddy among others. In the meeting Mr. Rao said PNB will always be as a preferred banking partner for growth of the industrial sector in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

MoU with NFDB

In a separate release, PNB said the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), under Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, on Thursday entered into an MoU with the bank to extend financial assistance.

NFDB Chief Executive Suvarna Chandrappagari said the MoU sought to assist individuals/private entrepreneurs, across the country, under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) as well as entrepreneur models under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to availing bank loan from PNB.

Highlighting the vast network of PNB branches, delivery channels, business correspondents and loan processing centres, Mr. Rao said dedicated loan centres will be collaborating with NFDB for bank funding under FIDF & PMMSY schemes. PNB’s Zonal Office in Hyderabad will be the nodal office for all the technically approved proposals received by NFDB across the country.