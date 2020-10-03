PNB launches Gram Sampark Abhiyan

MD and CEO of PNB Mallikarjun Rao addressing a media conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Campaign will cover 25,000 villages by the end of this year, says bank CEO

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched “Gram Sampark Abhiyan”, a nation-wide Financial Inclusion and Literacy Campaign on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Managing Director and CEO of PNB C.H.S.S. Mallikarjun Rao said on Saturday that it started in 526 villages on October 2 and 25,000 villages will be covered by the end of this year.

The campaign is centred around four key themes — Digital, Credit, Social Security and Financial Literacy — as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat idea of the Central government.

He said that PNB is the second largest PSU bank in the country after the amalgamation of OBC and UBI into its fold. The data base of both the banks will be merged into PNB my the end of March next year to provide seamless services to all account holders.

He said with 147 branches in Telangana after merger of the two banks, PNB is poised to reach new heights in terms of service to core sectors like agriculture and small and medium scale industries. Andhra Pradesh has 137 branches and efforts are on to rationalise branches in North and East India to gain more foothold in the south.

Further as an inclusive-participation of all PNB customers to jointly fight against COVID-19, Bank on behalf of the customers is contributing ₹5 for every first digital transaction to the “PM Cares Fund.”

PNB has net work of 10,930 branches and 13,856 ATMs and the total business of the bank is Rs.18 lakh crores, post amalgamation consisting of deposits of ₹10.75 lakh crore.