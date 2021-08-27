PNB conducts MSME credit camp

Hyderabad PNB Zonal Manager Sanjeevan Nikhar addressing MSME credit camp organised by the bank at MSME Development Institute in Balanagar, on Friday.

HYDERABAD

27 August 2021 23:34 IST

Contribution of MSMEs to social-economic development highlighted

A credit camp for micro, small and medium enterprises to create awareness of the various products available for them was organised by Punjab National Bank (PNB) at the MSME Development Institute, Balanagar, here on Friday.

In a release on the MSME credit camp, which was inaugurated by PNB Zonal Manager Hyderabad Sanjeevan Nikhar, the bank said it offered a plethora of schemes for such enterprises.

Highlighting MSMEs contribution to social-economic development and in generating job opportunities, Mr. Nikhar said PNB had extended support by way of additional credit linkage to the enterprises during COVID-19 pandemic either in the form of GECL or restructuring of loan accounts.

The MSME schemes offered by PNB were very competitive and catered to the financial needs of manufacturing as well as services sectors. “We are continuing our support to MSMEs by introducing cluster-based finance to pharma, engineering and other industries within prescribed turn around time (TAT),” he said.

Circle Head, Hyderabad of PNB, NVS Prasad Reddy, said the bank has been encouraging customers to avail loans through PSBloansin59minutes portal in view of enhanced convenience. “Today at this camp, we have conveyed sanctions under various MSME schemes,” he said.

MSME Development Institute Director Chandra Sekhar, NSIC DGM R. Veera Bhadra Rao and FIEO Director P.T. Srinath participated in the programme, the release said.