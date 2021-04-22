PNB Circle Office shifted

HYDERABAD

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has relocated its Circle Office, Hyderabad. to a premises in Ameerpet.

The new address of the Circle Office, which has 70 branches across Hyderabad and seven offices with about 800 employees under its jurisdiction, is 1st floor, Regency Plaza, Ameerpet. PNB General Manager and Zonal Head (TS, AP and Karnataka) Ashutosh Choudhury formally opened the facility on Thursday.

A release from the bank said the new office premises was dedicated on the occasion of Earth Day. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Choudhury appealed to all concerned to collectively work towards “Break-the Chain” of COVID-19 spread. He emphasised the need to conserve natural resources and protect the environment.

DGM and Circle Head-Hyderabad V. K. Sardeshpande highlighted the features of the new office, especially efforts taken to ensure cross ventilation and use of sunlight, in view of the learnings from the pandemic.