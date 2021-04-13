PNB celebrates foundation day

The zonal office of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in the city organised a customer meet, a quiz competition for employees and handed over wheelchairs to the railway hospital to mark the bank’s 127th foundation day.

A release on Monday from the zonal office said wheelchairs for the use of patients were donated to Railway Hospital in Lalaguda, Secunderabad. They were handed over to hospital chief surgeon N. Ramesh and additional director (Health) Suparna Goswami.

At a MSME and agri-investment meet, inputs were sought from customers to improve ease-of-business in these focus areas.

General manager and zonal head (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka) Ashutosh Choudhury addressed employees at the zonal office and conducted a quiz ‘PNB-127 – a revisit’ for them. The celebrations concluded with a cultural show by the bank staff, the release said.