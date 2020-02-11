PM’s intervention sought on wage talks

An umbrella body comprising nine unions of bank employees and officers has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advice the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to expedite the wage settlement and resolve demands favourably.

In this regard, a memorandum to the Prime Minister was submitted by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) delegation, led by its convener for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana R.Sriram, to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

During their meeting with the Governor on Monday, the delegation sought to highlight how the wage revision is due from November 2017. The negotiations commenced in May 2017 with IBA making an offer of 2% increase. “After discussions in the last 30 months, the IBA has improved its offer only to a hike of 12.25%, while even in the last settlement, the government cleared a hike of 15%,” the memorandum said.

It also cited how workload of the banking workforce has increased. “Bank employees and officers are nowadays handling all schemes of the government and there is a lot of pressure on them in handling these schemes and dealing with multitudes of the people. Hence, bank staff expect a fair and reasonable hike in wages in the current settlement,” the memorandum said.

The UFBU had recently launched an agitation programme in support of the demands, as part of which a two-day bank strike was organised from January 31 impacting the operations. Lunch hour protests are being held once a week and it has called for a three-day strike from March 11. An indefinite bank strike has also been proposed from April 1.

Bank officers and employees are also demanding a five-day week, updation of pension and enhanced family pension. Now, banks do not function on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of the month. A decision on the remaining Saturdays being converted into full working days as against the previous system of all Saturdays being half days was made as part of the last wage settlement.