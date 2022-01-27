PMGSY works progressing at a brisk pace: Minister

HYDERABAD

27 January 2022 18:41 IST

Minister participates in video conference conducted by Union Minister

The State Government has asserted that works taken up under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana were progressing at a brisk pace in different parts of the State.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao said that officials concerned were inspecting the progress of works from time to time and steps had been initiated to ensure that there was no compromise on the quality of works taken up under the scheme. He said the government was committed to completing the works within the stipulated time.

Mr. Dayakar Rao, accompanied by senior officials of the department, participated in a video conference conducted by Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday to review the progress of ongoing works taken up under PMGSY in different States. He said steps would be taken to provide the State’s share as well as maintenance funds in consultation with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The meeting also reviewed works relating to road connectivity project for Left Wing extremist-affected areas and Pradhan Mantri Grameen Awas Yojana. Panchayat Raj principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other senior officials participated in the meeting.