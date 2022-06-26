PM to unveil BJP policy for Telangana

Modi will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds on July 3

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday performed bhoomi pooja at Parade Grounds here ahead of the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3.

The party proposes to mobilise a few lakh people, right from booth level in each Assembly constituency, for the meeting. The delegates for the national executive committee meeting of BJP on July 2 and 3 will be in-charges for the 119 constituencies in the State for crowd mobilisation. The police has also planned a major security cover around the venue in view of protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay said the Prime Minister will unveil the policy of party with regard to Telangana.