PM to lay foundation stones and dedicate projects worth over ₹9500 crore in Ramagundam on Saturday

Touted as one of the largest fertilisers manufacturing units in South India, the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant is all set to be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the industrial town of Ramagundam in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on Saturday.

The foundation stone for the RFCL was laid by Mr. Narendra Modi on August 7, 2016. The gas-based Ammonia-Urea plant with an installed capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonne per annum (LMTPA) commenced commercial operations on March 22, 2021 .

The RFCL is a joint venture company of National Fertilisers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Fertiliser Corporation of India Limited (FCIL) set up at a cost of over ₹6,300 crore, RFCL sources said.

The state-of-the-art gas-based RFCL plant is part of the initiative taken by the Government of India to revive the closed urea unit of the FCIL at Ramagundam to augment domestic urea production, reduce import of urea, bridge the demand-supply gap besides attaining self-sufficiency in urea sector.

Apart from catering to the fertiliser needs of farmers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other neighbouring States, the RFCL plant is expected to give a major fillip to the economy by reducing imports, ushering in the development of MSME vendors for supply of goods for the factory, sources added.

During his visit to Ramagundam on Saturday, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Bhadrachalam Road (Kothagudem)-Sattupalli railway line laid at a cost of ₹927.94 crore in the erstwhile composite Khammam district spanning the State’s core coal belt region.

The 54-km new railway line paved the way for transportation of coal from the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s opencast projects in Sattupalli area of Khammam district to the coal handling plant at Kothagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The Prime Minister will also lay foundation stones of various road projects — Sironcha-Mahadevpur section of NH-353C, Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section of NH-161BB, and Medak-Siddipet-Elkaturthi section of NH-765DG — at Mahatma Gandhi stadium in the NTPC township in Ramagundam late on Saturday afternoon.