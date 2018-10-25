PM to address three public meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the star campaigner for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana for the forthcoming Assembly polls scheduled to be held on December 7. His public meetings will be held at Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Suryapet, TS BJP president K. Laxman announced on Wednesday.

Welcoming Swami Paripoornananda who recently joined the BJP, into the party fold, he said it would give the party additional strength as he stood for the faith and country’s security.

The Swami will play a key role in the current campaign of the party to try to bring about a political change in Telangana, he said. The country is making great strides under the leadership of PM Modi and party president Amit Shah. He was confident Telangana too would adorn the saffron colour by voting for BJP for a “people’s government and not a family government”.

Bhagyalakshmi temple

The Swami said he was not aspiring for any post and would closely work with the Telangana party leadership for the elections ahead.

The aim of the party is to garner 70 seats from the current five and he was confident it could be done, the spiritual leader said. He had toured both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh extensively, including the Dalit colonies and hence was well-versed with the problems of the people, he added.

Earlier, the Swami went straight to the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar after arriving here from New Delhi to offer prayers before going to the BJP State office at Nampally.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders led by BJYM national president Poonam Mahajan, general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao, Bandaru Dattatreya and others held a ‘bhoomi puja’ at Parade Grounds where the national convention of BJYM will be held on the weekend.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Mr. Amit Shah will be attending the programme.