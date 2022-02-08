Telangana BJP has accused the TRS and Congress leaders of “misinterpreting” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament on the formation of separate state. In a tweet response to Minister K.T. Rama Rao condemning the PM’s statement, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao said a ‘nexus’ between both parties had become clear and it exposed the “hollowness of TRS political wisdom and non-understanding of Hindi.”
‘PM remarks misinterpreted’
