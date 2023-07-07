ADVERTISEMENT

PM Narendra Modi to visit Bhadrakali temple in Warangal on July 8

July 07, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - WARANGAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth ₹6,100 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have darshan of Goddess Bhadrakali and perform puja at the historic Bhadrakali temple in Warangal, once the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom (AD 1083-1323), during his visit to the city on July 8.

According to the itinerary, the Prime Minister will arrive in Warangal by helicopter at 10.15 a.m. on July 8. He will reach Bhadrakali temple by road, and after darshan will arrive at the Government Arts & Science College grounds (Venue of the official programme) in Hanamkonda.

He will lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth ₹6,100 crore. These include the Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet, and 176-km long National Highway projects worth over ₹5,550 crore.

Later, he will address a public meeting (non-official) at the college grounds around noon and fly back to Hakimpet Airport near Hyderabad, from where he will leave for Bikaner in Rajasthan, sources said.

