HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Narendra Modi to visit Bhadrakali temple in Warangal on July 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth ₹6,100 crore

July 07, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have darshan of Goddess Bhadrakali and perform puja at the historic Bhadrakali temple in Warangal, once the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom (AD 1083-1323), during his visit to the city on July 8.

According to the itinerary, the Prime Minister will arrive in Warangal by helicopter at 10.15 a.m. on July 8. He will reach Bhadrakali temple by road, and after darshan will arrive at the Government Arts & Science College grounds (Venue of the official programme) in Hanamkonda.

ALSO READ
Kazipet unit can help Railways meet a part of freight wagons demand

He will lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth ₹6,100 crore. These include the Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet, and 176-km long National Highway projects worth over ₹5,550 crore.

Later, he will address a public meeting (non-official) at the college grounds around noon and fly back to Hakimpet Airport near Hyderabad, from where he will leave for Bikaner in Rajasthan, sources said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.