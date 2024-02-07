PM Modi to inaugurate Cherlapally passenger terminal

February 07, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourim, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the upcoming fourth terminal at Cherlapally towards month end or first week of March.

He also stated that the MMTS Phase-II suburban railway services will be completed in all aspects in the next few days with the last remaining section between Sanathnagar and Moula Ali to be ready soon by the month end. But, he was non-committal of either starting new MMTS services or about seeking new train sets in view of the extended services. He addressed a press conference held at Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday.

Despite the State Government not coming forward to pay its share of cost, few sections were opened last year up to Falaknuma and Medchal, he claimed. Mr. Kishan Reddy also stated that the extension of MMTS line from Ghatkesar and Yadadri will also be taken up with survey works underway and tenders will be called. “We will take up the issue with the State Government seeking their cooperation,” he said. Incidentally, the Minister is on record vowing to build and run MMTS services with or without State’s financial assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

26 lifts, 32 escalators and two travelators at Secunderabad Railway Station

Earlier, he inspected the ongoing redevelopment of the station at a cost of about ₹700 crore, interacted with the workers and watched a presentation on the proposed plans. The Minister commended the 25% progress ever since works began on November 2022 and that IIT-Delhi will be the proof checking consultant. Stup Consultants will do the third party checks.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said once completed, the modern station will have a look of a airport with segregation of arrivals and departures, food courts, passengers lounges, disabled and environment friendly, station buildings on both sides of the tracks, multi-modal integration with Secunderabad east and west metro station as well as bus station with skywalks, without the need for getting out onto the road and so on.

There will be 26 lifts, 32 escalators and two travelators, multi-level parking, foot over bridges, etc. Demolition of existing structures and shifting of offices is being done in phase wise manner as the station runs round the clock with trains arriving and departing. The modernised edifice is expected to be ready by November 2025. Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Lingampally, Begumpet and several other stations are undergoing a transformation, he pointed out.

Foundation stone for Komuravelli Railway Station soon

He also announced that the foundation stone for a station at Komuravelli railway station will be laid soon. Once the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) is built, railway stations will be built to allow passengers to disperse to the suburbs or districts without needing to traverse into the city, he added. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and other top officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT