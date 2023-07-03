PM Modi to lay stone for road projects worth ₹5,587 crore during Warangal visit on July 8

July 03, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - WARANGAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for various road projects at a cost of ₹5,587 crore, including the four-laning of the 68-km Warangal-Karimnagar section of NH-563, during his visit to Warangal on July 8, said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G.Kishan Reddy.

The Union Minister on Sunday visited Hanamkonda and reviewed the arrangements for the PM’s upcoming visit to the historic city to lay the foundation stone for the railway wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr.Reddy said the proposed railway wagon manufacturing unit will have a production capacity of 200 wagons per month. It will have a periodic overhaul unit and many auxiliary units.

The mandapam of the Kakatiya-era Thousand Pillars temple in Hanamkonda is being renovated with Central funds, he said, adding that the Centre is developing pilgrimage facilities at the 13th century Ramappa temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Mulugu district at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore. The Kameshwaralaya temple at the Ramappa temple complex is being restored.

The Centre has ordered a survey for the Outer Ring Rail railway line, the first-of-its-kind in the country, alongside the upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR), the Union Minister said, adding that the RRR will become a gamechanger in Telangana’s development.

Notwithstanding the allocation of ₹500 crore in the State budget for the land acquisition of RRR, the State government did not release even ₹5 for the purpose, he alleged, underlining the need for expediting the land acquisition process.

He said the Centre has sanctioned the suburban train link between Ghatkesar and Yadadri (Raigir) station at a cost of ₹330 crore under the MMTS second phase. BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender were among those present.

