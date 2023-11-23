ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to address election meeting in Karimnagar on November 27

November 23, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The entire rank and file of the BJP is gearing up to ensure massive turnout at the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the BJP election campaign in Karimnagar on November 27.

According to the party sources, Mr Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at the SRR Government Arts and Science College grounds at noon on November 27.

A galaxy of the top leaders of the BJP will accompany Mr Modi to drum up support for the party general secretary and the Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay who is contesting from the Karimnagar Assembly seat for the November 30 Assembly election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US