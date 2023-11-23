HamberMenu
PM Modi to address election meeting in Karimnagar on November 27

November 23, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The entire rank and file of the BJP is gearing up to ensure massive turnout at the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the BJP election campaign in Karimnagar on November 27.

According to the party sources, Mr Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at the SRR Government Arts and Science College grounds at noon on November 27.

A galaxy of the top leaders of the BJP will accompany Mr Modi to drum up support for the party general secretary and the Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay who is contesting from the Karimnagar Assembly seat for the November 30 Assembly election.

