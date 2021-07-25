PM Modi congratulates State for coveted World Heritage tag

Govt. making all efforts to revive and restore Telangana’s cultural heritage, says CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in greeting Telangana for bagging the coveted World Heritage Site status on Sunday afternoon.

“Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness,” tweeted Mr Modi.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, expressing his happiness in a tweet, said this was a great recognition of Telangana’s rich heritage. He conveyed many congratulations to the people of Telangana.

In a statement, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao hailed the decision of UNESCO to recognise the historical Ramappa Temple as the World Heritage Site. “The spiritual and cultural property developed by the Kakatiya kings with a tremendous creativity, sculptural value has a very special place in the country’s cultural heritage. The State government is making all efforts to revive and restore the historical, spiritual and proud cultural heritage of Telangana,” said Mr. Rao, thanking UNESCO and the Central government for working on getting the heritage tag.

“A matter of great joy and pride for the entire nation that the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple in Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This iconic temple is a perfect illustration of the Grand Indian engineering skills & craftsmanship. Proud moment!” tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

Newly-minted Minister of Culture, G. Kishan Reddy joined in the celebration by sharing on Twitter: “It gives me immense pleasure to share that @UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage tag to Ramappa Temple at Palampet, Warangal, Telangana. On behalf of the nation, particularly from people of Telangana, I express my gratitude to Hon PM @narendramodi for his guidance & support.”

“Happy to share the good news that the 800-year-old Kakatiya Rudreshwara #RamappaTemple in #Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site. My compliments to everyone who was involved in the effort. Next aim is to get World Heritage City status for our capital city #Hyderabad,” wrote Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao.

The mood was celebratory in Minister of Tourism and Culture V. Sriinivas Goud’s office at Ravindra Bharathi here.

“We are proud of the international recognition for Ramappa Temple. It is a testament to the sculptural, artistic and technical prowess of the Kakatiyas. Telangana is going to become a wonderful tourist destination soon,” said Mr Goud.