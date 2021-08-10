PM-KISAN amount from Post Office without charge

HYDERABAD

10 August 2021 21:51 IST

The India Post, Telangana Circle has made arrangements for withdrawal of the PM Kisan financial assistance through its 5794 post offices across the State.

The department has arranged Postal Micro ATMs to make cash payments to the farmers. The Centre on Tuesday had released the ninth instalment of PM KISAN. Post offices in the circle had distributed an amount of ₹28 crore through Postal Micro ATM’s during the period from May 14 to May 28, this year towards PM-KISAN and about 66,704 farmers.

A press release from the office of the Post Master General, Hyderabad Region said the services can be availed by farmers having Aadhaar-linked accounts of any bank from village Post offices. Postal Micro ATM facility is very useful to the farmers who are not in a position to visit bank branch/fixed ATM for withdrawal of PM-KISAN money during current COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.

Advertising

Advertising

For using Postal Micro ATM, the farmer can visit nearest Post Office with his/her Aadhaar Card and Mobile, linked to any Bank account, and withdraw cash by impressing finger print and informing the OTP received on his/her registered mobile number to the Post Master. Through Postal Micro ATMs, maximum amount of ₹ 10,000 can be withdrawn in a day. Postal Micro ATM service is free of cost and is convenient to all farmers during the pandemic.

The release requested farmers to adhere to COVID–19 appropriate behaviour and utilize Postal Micro ATMs, and withdraw cash.