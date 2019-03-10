‘PM has a record of KCR’s corrupt deals’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would reveal all the ‘corrupt’ deals of Mr. Rao if he speaks anything against the Central government.

“Mr. Modi has the remote with him and it is the reason why KCR has not spoken a single word against the Prime Minister looting ₹30,000 crore from the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the Rafale deal and giving it to businessman Anil Ambani,” Mr. Gandhi alleged at a meeting of Congress workers here on Saturday.

He said KCR never asked for an inquiry on the deal despite nation-wide uproar over it and the media writing on it as he wants Mr Modi to continue as the Prime Minister.

He is a friend of Mr. Modi and also scared of him to the extent that KCR openly supported the demonetisation and the flawed Goods and Services Tax (GST), Mr. Gandhi alleged.

Mr. Gandhi asked the Congress workers to go and tell people that KCR was a friend of Mr. Modi, and also explain how the Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme would help each and every individual in the country.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said a vote for TRS in Parliament elections was a vote equal to putting it in a drain as KCR would go and support Mr. Modi. He said the TRS won 12 MP seats in 2014 and later increased the number through defections but they have failed to get even one promise made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act.

“Why should they get 16 MPs now and what would they do,” he asked. He said the Lok Sabha elections were between Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Modi and the TRS has little role to play.