PM gaining nutrition by consuming oppn. parties, their leaders: Ponnam

Congress leader says CM should have attended PM’s function and exposed injustice meted out to Telangana

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 13, 2022 21:10 IST

Ponnam Prabhakar

Former Parliament member and Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on abuses turning into nutrients for him, and said that the PM was gaining nutrition by undemocratically consuming the opposition parties and its elected members.

Addressing a press conference here along with former Parliament members Anjan Kumar Yadav and Sircilla Rajaiah, he said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao should have attended PM’s programme and used the platform to expose the injustice meted out to Telangana. “Instead of fighting for Telangana’s rights, the CM is making it a political issue and that too after supporting the BJP government for the past eight years in Parliament,” he said.

He alleged that Mr. Modi was against the very formation of Telangana and his anti-Telangana stance was made clear when he said the Telangana Bill was passed closing Parliament doors. “Did he forget that even the BJP was in favour of Telangana,” he asked and said the Telangana BJP leaders do not have the spine to question him.

Mr. Ponnam said no leader in the BJP would continue in the party if they had self-respect and those sailing with it should get their “Telangana DNA test” done. The former MP also called the BJP “shameless” and said “which PM would inaugurate a plant that was already operational”.

He said it was the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government that allocated ₹18,400 crores for the revival of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, along with four others in the country. In the past eight years, the BJP government has not started even a single fertilizers factory in the country, he added.

