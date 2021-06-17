Plumber inhales fumes at RGIA, dies

A plumber died after inhaling toxic gases from the drainage pipeline in the arrivals area of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Thursday. Two others were rushed to the Apollo Emergency care in the airport for immediate medical assistance.

At around 8 p.m. the victim, 42-year-old Narasimha Reddy of Faber Sindoori Facility Management Services(AMC for PTB facility airport), along with two others, was checking for drainage leakage and climbed the ceiling using a ladder, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad) N. Prakash Reddy said. “They had poured acid into the drainage pipes to clear the blockage. Reddy and others inhaled the fumes and fell unconscious,” he said. They were soon rushed to the medical facility available at the airport where Reddy died while undergoing treatment. The health condition of the other two is stable. The victim’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.