Plumber held for raping step-daughter

A 50-year-old plumber was arrested by Mailardevpally police for allegedly raping his 11-year-old step-daughter.

The accused was married to the victim's mother, a divorcee a few months ago and sexually assaulted the girl earlier this month. However, the incident came to light only on Wednesday when the family members took the girl to Niloufer hospital, after she fell sick, where the doctors told them that she was sexually assaulted, police said.

Later, she told her mother that the step-father took her to his house in Hassan Nagar on November 8, where he sexually assaulted her and dropped her back at her grandparent’s house on November 16.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) was registered against the accused who was arrested on Friday.

Police said the accused has eight daughters and three sons from his first marriage.