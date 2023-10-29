HamberMenu
Plethora of handloom products at APCO expo

The exhibition will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

October 29, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Bureau
Principal Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Department of Handlooms and Textiles K. Sunitha. .



The ongoing Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society Limited (APCO) exhibition at Satya Sai Nigamagamam, Srinagar Colony, showcases the traditional handloom craftsmanship. The exhibition, inaugurated by Principal Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Handloom and Textile Department, K. Sunitha, aims to showcase a wide variety of handloom products.

The exhibition, which is on till November 2, features around 40 handloom cooperative societies. Visitors can find various handloom varieties from Mangalagiri, Venkatagiri, Dharmavaram, Chirala, and Yemmiganuru, among others. The displayed items include saris, bedsheets, dress materials, and more.

Ms. Sunitha encouraged people to buy handlooms and support weavers. The exhibition will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

