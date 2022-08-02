Hyderabad

‘Plenty of opportunities in cost and management accountancy’

Special Correspondent KARIMNAGAR August 02, 2022 21:21 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:21 IST

Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal has emphasised the need for optimally harnessing the enormous career opportunities for professional cost and management accountants in various domains of finance and accounting in this era of digital economy.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Satavahana chapter of ICMAI at SRR Government Arts and Science College here on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Institute of Cost Accountants of India president P. Raju Iyer, Collector R V Karnan and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr Mittal said the tie-up with the ICMAI, the statutory professional body in Cost and Management Accountancy, will help the students of the SRR Government College as well as the Satavahana University gain exposure to tremendous opportunities in cost and management accountancy, pursue related courses and a bright career.

ICMAI Telangana chapter president AVSN Murthy, SRR College Principal K Rama Krishna were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...