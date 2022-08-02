‘Plenty of opportunities in cost and management accountancy’

August 02, 2022 21:21 IST

Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal has emphasised the need for optimally harnessing the enormous career opportunities for professional cost and management accountants in various domains of finance and accounting in this era of digital economy.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Satavahana chapter of ICMAI at SRR Government Arts and Science College here on Tuesday.

Institute of Cost Accountants of India president P. Raju Iyer, Collector R V Karnan and others were present.

Mr Mittal said the tie-up with the ICMAI, the statutory professional body in Cost and Management Accountancy, will help the students of the SRR Government College as well as the Satavahana University gain exposure to tremendous opportunities in cost and management accountancy, pursue related courses and a bright career.

ICMAI Telangana chapter president AVSN Murthy, SRR College Principal K Rama Krishna were among those present.