Please come out and vote, appeals KTR

HYDERABAD

23 November 2020 23:50 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao requested people of the twin cities to come out and vote for the GHMC elections on December 1.

“Whether you are convinced with our appeal seeking votes for our work in the past six years or not, please exercise your franchise. Please think and vote. There is no point in supporting us sitting in your homes or crying yourself hoarse on social media. Without people’s participation in elections, there is no meaning of democracy,” he said at the annual meeting of the Telangana Builders Federation on Monday.

The “40-45% polling percentage in twin cities” is unacceptable considering people in villages come out to vote in large numbers taking the poll percentage to 80%, he said, adding that Telangana and Hyderabad had prospered due to peace and stability in the past few years, quashing doubts in the minds of people about the ability of TRS to provide such governance.

“There was a lot of uncertainty and fear of trouble breaking out but the KCR government has proved its administrative capability in running asuccessful government with long term vision. There has been six years of communal harmony,” he pointed out. “KCR had shown that agitation for a separate State is different from administering a State where everyone’s livelihood is protected irrespective of his or her background. We have solved the issues of power cut and drinking water to a large extent,” Mr Rama Rao claimed.