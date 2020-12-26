Three from Bengaluru held

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police on Friday announced the arrest of three persons from Bengaluru who are allegedly involved in the app based lending of money.
The accused have been identified as K Eswar, who works in the administrative section of Anniu Pvt Ltd., Madhusudhan, a senior manager at Truthigh Pvt., and Satish Kumar, a manger with Truthigh Pvt Ltd.
The two call centres are in H S R Layout in Bengaluru.
Police said that both call centres have around 350 tele-callers working there.
The two call centres were later closed.
Police said that as many as 27 cases have been booked at the Cyber Crime Police Station. Further as many as 42 loan applications were processed by four companies - Liufang Technologies Pvt Ltd., Pin Print Technologies Pvt Ltd., Hotful Technologies Pvt Ltd., and Nabloom Technologies Pvt Ltd.
