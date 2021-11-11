Plea to stay ‘eviction’ of forest dwellers

Govt. not complying with the Act : PIL

Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to State government and others in a PIL petition seeking an order to stay the attempts of the government to evict tribals, forest dwellers and other traditional dwellers from the lands they were cultivating in forest areas. Retired university professor P.L. Vishweshwara Rao, Dr. Cheruku Sudhakar and K. Shravan Kumar filed the PIL plea.

They alleged in their petition that the government was not complying with the provisions of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Rules-2008.

While traditional forest dwellers were cultivating lands in forest areas for past several decades, the authorities suddenly started evicting them from those places without adhering to the rules and rulings issues by the Supreme Court, their counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar said in the court. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy, which heard the plea, issued notices to the government.

However, the bench declined to pass any stay orders in the matter. In a separate PIL petition over the audit of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State, the bench granted four weeks to the State government to file a detailed counter affidavit. The pleas was filed by Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar seeking a direction to the government to constitute audit committees to ascertain precise number of people who died of Coronavirus in the State.

Mr. Kumar contended that families of persons who died of COVID-19 should get compensation from the government. But there was no official version of the precise details of persons who succumbed to Coronavirus. Special Government Pleader Santosh Kumar informed the bench that already the government had issued orders to constitute death audit committees.

This was in compliance with guidelines issued by the Centre. The bench said it cannot pass specific directions since the government assured that already death audit committees were being constituted. The plea was posted after six weeks.