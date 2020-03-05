Plea to shift COVID ICU, isolation ward from Gandhi Hospital

HYDERABAD

05 March 2020

Junior doctors fear safety of patients with low immunity

The plea to shift coronavirus (COVID-19) ICU and isolation ward from Gandhi Hospital to a better location got shriller on Thursday. Junior doctors including Post Graduates and senior residents, submitted a representation to the hospital superintendent Dr P Shravan Kumar stating that as patients with low immunity like HIV patients, pregnant women, get admitted there, it is easy for the virus to spread.

They said that close to 10,000 patients, attendants and others will be at the hospital on any given day.

The COVID ICU is located in second floor of Emergency block where other Intensive Care Units (ICU) are located. Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) is located beside the COVID ICU. A 65-bedded ICU is located on the third floor of the same building.

And the Isolation ward is located on the seventh floor of the main building where other departments like Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dermatology and other departments, are located.

The junior doctors said that they have been deployed at the COVID isolation wards and will not hesitate to attending duties even if the ICU and the wards are shifted to far away location, if required Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) are provided.“Our concern is about the patients,” a junior doctor who did not want to be named said.

Another junior doctor said that they have to walk through a long passageway to a room beside the isolation ward to wear PPEs. “There might be virus in the passageway. Ideally, the room should be placed at a distance from the isolation ward,” the junior doctor said. They also requested for more protection gear.

However, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender banked on the point that people who were in contact with the 24-yerar-old COVID positive patient tested negative for the virus, to state that not everyone contracts the infectious disease.

“If a positive patient walks through a passageway, will people contract virus? If it were to, did the 45 people from Apollo Hospital who came in contact with the positive patient contract the infection?,” Mr Rajender asked.

One of the two samples which tested negative for the virus at NIV, Pune is a sanitation worker from the Apollo Hospital.