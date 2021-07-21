Plea to reduce weightage to Hindi in central recruitments

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman. B. Vinod Kumar has urged the Central government to remove weightage given to Hindi language in the selection of jobs in several Central organisations as non-Hindi speaking States were at a disadvantage.

In a statement here, he cited the examples of recruitments in Kendriya Vidayalaya Samiti and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The recruitment tests of these institutions give a clear advantage to Hindi speaking States as candidates have to take language tests in Hindi and English. So is the case with several other organisations like the Indian Railways, Central Secretriat, Postal department, Public Sector Banks, Defence and Airports Authority of India among others.

He said there is a need to revive the zonal system recruitment and remove the Hindi test to plug this disadvantage to the Southern States where Hindi is not the major language. He said candidates should be given a chance to choose the language like the All India Services test conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The present recruitment system is against the federal spirit.