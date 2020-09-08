Plea to put obese persons in high-risk category

A government hospital doctor has written to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) requesting to include people with obesity in ‘high risk category’ under COVID-19 guidelines so that they are given priority during testing for early detection. If they test positive, treatment can be provided in early stages.

The e-mail letter written by Kiran Madhala, head of anaesthesia and critical care medicine at Government Medical College, Nizamabad, was sent on Tuesday. Citing World Health Organisation (WHO)’s press briefing on September 4, Dr Madhala said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated the odds of developing severe COVID have been found to be nearly seven times higher in patients with obesity.

Stating that ICMR’s recent testing guidelines are well framed in view of widespread transmission, the doctor has written, “Please include people with obesity (BMI more than 30-35) in high risk category to ensure early detection of COVID-19 and recovery of those patients”.