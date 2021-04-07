Plea to make Remdesivir available at low cost

HYDERABAD

‘It is being sold for ₹4,000-5,000 in TS’

Founder-president of the Nizamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry P.R.Somani on Wednesday urged Health Minister Eatala Rajender to take steps to ensure that the life-saving Remdesivir injection for COVID-19 patients was made available at lower price.

In a memorandum presented to the Minister during a meeting organised by the Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Wednesday, Mr. Somani informed that the Maharashtra government has recently issued a circular to all medical shops and pharmacies to sell the said injection at a lower price. In Maharashtra, the drug is available for ₹800 to ₹1,200 as against the MRP running into a few thousands.

He told the Minister that in Telangana, all corporate hospitals and other medical shops were selling Remdesivir injection for anywhere between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000. The injection was supplied to distributors at a purchase cost of ₹800 and in some cases ₹1,000, but the same was sold across the counters for a few thousands.

Mr Somani pointed out that the Maharashtra circular made it clear that medical shops and pharmacies could sell the injection at 10% extra on their purchase price. Another circular, which Mr. Somani submitted to the Minister, stated that all corporate hospitals in Maharashtra should display a board allowing patients to buy the medicines from outside and not insisting to procure it from their in-house pharmacies.

Minister’s assurance

Mr Rajender has assured to take necessary action and also issue a circular for the benefit of the common man.