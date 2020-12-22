Plea to fill up veterinary posts through the department

Hyderabad

22 December 2020 20:12 IST

The Veterinary Graduates Association has requested the government to fill up the vacant veterinary doctor posts through the Department Selection Committee rather than the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, the association president Katam Sridhar Reddy and representatives Anil Reddy, Rajender, Mohanlal and Ramesh urged that the posts in veterinary department should also be considered on par with the medical and health department and fill up the posts through the department.

They said the recruitment of doctors for the last four years was delayed after the posts were transferred to the TSPSC for recruitment. The delegation said that the Chief Secretary responded positively to their suggestion.

