Plea to extend Metro Rail till Patancheru

Forum to Improve Things (FIT), a citizens group lobbying for extending the Hyderabad Metro Rail upto Patancheru in the proposed second phase, has met the HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy and handed over a memorandum making a case for the elevated mass transit line to be extended up to their area on Monday.

The organisation representatives regretted that the detailed project report on the second phase submitted to the TS government has not considered Patancheru even though lakhs of citizens live in and around Madinaguda, Chandanagar, BHEL, RC Puram, Ameenpur, Beerumguda and so on.

While appreciating the efforts of the State government and HMR in successful completion and operationalising (69 km) of Metro Phase-I and for more than four lakh passengers utilising the green public commute, the citizens group wanted the proposed extension of metro rail from from Miyapur to BHEL to be further moved ahead till Patancheru or about six kilometres more.

“Patancheru has Outer Ring Road (ORR) connectivity; hence can be a very good starting point for metro commuters and has good commercial viability too,” they maintained and recalled Municipal Administration & IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s stance during the separate State agitation where he had questioned the rationale of starting the project from Miyapur when the traffic actually originated from Patancheru.

“KTR also promised to extend the metro rail service to Patancheru and this was affirmed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during the 2018 election campaign as well,” they said. The group also managed to collect about 7,000 signatures from the citizens in these areas in support of their campaign urging the government to do a re-think in the second phase of the project as it would benefit people of all walks of life — students, employees and businesspersons, as around 30 lakh reside in the fast growing suburb, the memorandum added.