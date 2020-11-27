Plea in HC over ex-officio members voting

A writ petition challenging the provision of permitting ex-officio members of GHMC (MPs, MLAs and MLCs) to participate in Mayor’s election as voters was filed in Telagnana High Court.

The plea filed by former MLA E. Anil Kumar of Nizamabad district is likely to come up for hearing soon. The petitioner requested the court to declare Section 90 (sub-section 1) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act-1955 as illegal and arbitrary.

Inclusion of the elected public representatives mentioned above negates the very election of corporators from divisions, the petitioner contended. While 150 corporators are directly elected by the voters of GHMC area, 55 ex-officio members can participate in the election of Mayor.

These 55 voters have the capacity to alter the result of Mayor election, the petitioner said.