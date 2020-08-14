Plea for graveyard for Christians

Members of the Christian community with Minister Koppula Eshwar.

HYDERABAD

14 August 2020 00:05 IST

Delegation meets Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar

A delegation from the Christian community belonging to different Catholic and Protestant denominations met the Scheduled Castes Development and Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Thursday here with a plea to immediately allocate land for a graveyard for COVID victims.

The delegation led by Roydin Roach, Telangana State President, All India Catholic union, and comprising over a dozen clergy from different churches in the State brought to the Minister’s notice the shortage of graveyards in twin cities and elsewhere.

It was decided during the meeting that a committee be appointed with members representing all the churches in the ratio of 70% Protestant community and 30% Catholics.

The delegation also brought to the Minister’s notice the registration of Christian marriages as per the Christian Marriage Act 1872. Every Episcopal Church priest is an ex officio marriage registrar and is the authority, the Registrar needs to attest the said document as per the Act. “We have only Hyderabad and Rangareddy District following the Act. Hence, all district registry need to follow the same,” Roach said. The Minister responded positively to the plea.

Other representatives, who attended the meeting included Rev. T. Bhasker, Vice President, Church of South India, Medak Diocese, Bishop John Gollpally, Free Methodist Church, Rev. Calab Raypati, Harvest Ministry, Rev. Jonathan Kalwala, The Evangelical Mission, Rev. Dr. Y. Mohan Babu, President, Sion fellowship and Rev. Chiranjeevi, Baptist Churches. The Catholic churches were represented by Rev. Fr. Joseph Arlagadda, Rev. Fr. Raju Alex and Rev. Fr. V. K. Swamy.